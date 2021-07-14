Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 188,950 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 188,950 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $277,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,349. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 143.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

