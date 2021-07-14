Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 526,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68,693 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $1,628,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $9.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,667.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,654. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,364.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

