Fred Alger Management LLC Has $181.06 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $181,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

