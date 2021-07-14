Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 1,058,958 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up about 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $433,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,426. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $138.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

