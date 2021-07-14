Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 144,091 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Progyny worth $207,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,346,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $44,376,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Progyny by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at $32,757,378.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,573,454 shares of company stock valued at $94,893,975. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. 5,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

