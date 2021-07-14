Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.

TSE:FRU traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.34. 216,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,615. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,335.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

