freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 881.6% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $$23.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78. freenet has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

