Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,065 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 450,070 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 184,766 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 528,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507,450. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.