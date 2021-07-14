Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 330 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $79.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

