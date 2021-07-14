Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.