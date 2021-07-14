Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 415,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 76,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.83. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

