Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $354,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $559.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $503.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.84 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.54.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

