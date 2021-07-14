Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Shares of LOW opened at $194.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.80 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.