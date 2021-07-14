Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

NYSE CLX opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.76.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

