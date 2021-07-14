Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32.

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $781,353.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $344,582.35.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88.

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.42. 267,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,864. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

