Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Sells $1,254,000.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $1,254,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $1,381,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRPT opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

