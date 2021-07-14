Friedman Industries, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Friedman Industries has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FRD opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

