FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Trading Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.08. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

