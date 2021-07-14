Fuchs Petrolub’s (FUPBY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FUPBY has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 13,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,184. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

