Fulgent Genetics (NYSE:FLGT) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:FLGT) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $80.14 and last traded at $80.14. 2,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,477,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

Specifically, CFO Paul Kim sold 28,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $2,067,581.78. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $140,306.46. Insiders sold 35,320 shares of company stock worth $2,567,943 in the last 90 days.

About Fulgent Genetics (NYSE:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

