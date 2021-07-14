Fulton Financial (NYSE:FULT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NYSE:FULT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 913,501 shares.The stock last traded at $15.65 and had previously closed at $15.49.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

