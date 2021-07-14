FY2021 Earnings Forecast for L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for L’Oréal in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $94.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.57.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

