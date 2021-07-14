FY2021 EPS Estimates for Roche Holding AG Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Roche in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RHHBY opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

