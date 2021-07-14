FY2022 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Boosted by Analyst

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,974,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.