FY2022 EPS Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Increased by B. Riley

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Saratoga Investment in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NYSE SAR opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $310.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

