FY2023 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.79. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 2,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 257,317 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

