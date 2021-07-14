G Michael Sievert Sells 40,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $5,468,800.00.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

