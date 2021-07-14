Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 227,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 47,550 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 806,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 267,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.21.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

