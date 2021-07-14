Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Jiya Acquisition worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,690,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYAC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

