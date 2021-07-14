Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHPAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPAU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

