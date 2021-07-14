Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $5,613,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCICU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

