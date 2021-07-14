Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report $19.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.29 million and the highest is $19.40 million. Gaia reported sales of $16.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $80.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.89 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $96.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Gaia stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 8,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,937. Gaia has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $219.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.