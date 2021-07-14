Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 112,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,582. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

