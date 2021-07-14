Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,164. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

