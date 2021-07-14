GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.32.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
