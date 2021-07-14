Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTS opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTS shares. TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

