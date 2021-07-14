Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

