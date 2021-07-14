Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GCI. assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.80. Gannett has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gannett will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

