GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Down 98.8% in June

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $251.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. On average, analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

