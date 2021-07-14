Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

NYSE:GTES opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $5,189,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,450,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

