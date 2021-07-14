GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGF remained flat at $$40.96 during trading on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

