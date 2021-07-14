Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Douglas Kerr Sells 3,518 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $88,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ GBIO traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 27,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBIO. JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.