Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Douglas Kerr Sells 3,518 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $88,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ GBIO traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 27,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on GBIO. JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
