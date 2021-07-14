GeoCoin Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $838,606.87 and approximately $329.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00055643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00395197 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,416.90 or 0.99943442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00035700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.