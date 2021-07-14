Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,208,000 after acquiring an additional 233,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $8,273,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

