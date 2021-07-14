Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,593 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 45.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 36.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $250,000. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

ALX stock opened at $266.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.61.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.