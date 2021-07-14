Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 40,557 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Also, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

