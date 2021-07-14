Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 86,269 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $947.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,361 shares of company stock worth $2,340,176. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

