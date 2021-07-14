Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,906 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 548,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 158,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Personalis by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 71,939.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Personalis by 20.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $977.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

