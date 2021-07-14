Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of PetIQ worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PETQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PetIQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PetIQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PetIQ by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,534 in the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PETQ opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

