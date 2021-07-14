Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 167,705 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $53,000.

WFG opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.79. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

